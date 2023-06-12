Obituary & Services: Alyce Lee Butrick

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Alyce Lee Butrick, 85, Kansas City, MO, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at a Kansas City, MO care center.

She was born on February 23, 1938, the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Feighner) Parsons. On June 15, 1958, she married John Butrick in Stanberry, MO. To this union, three children were born: Kelly, John Jr., and Alica.

Alyce worked as a secretary for North Kansas City Iron and Metal. She loved bowling, playing bingo and pitch, and casinos. She was a very talented cook and made the best pies. She also loved to mow and work in her yard.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Butrick, Jr.; brother, Donald Parsons; a great-granddaughter and a great-great-granddaughter.

Alyce is survived by her husband, John Butrick, Sr., of the home; daughters, Kelly Linard, Liberty, MO, Alica (Robert) Montesano, Lake Waukomis, MO; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Butrick, Raymore, MO; brothers, Jim (Jean Ann) Parsons, Union Star, MO, David (LilliAnn) Parsons, King City, MO; sisters, Dixie Shirrell, Kansas City, MO, JoAnn Russell, Memphis, TN, Mary (Drexel) Swan, King City, MO; grandchildren, Jenifer Linard, Justin (Kim) Linard, Timothy (Kristine) Linard, Tara Linard, Summer (Brandon) Garcia, Stormie Butrick, John Butrick III, Jaime (Brad) Cleland, Nicole (Scott) Stone, and Rob (Mary Beth) Montesano; great grandchildren, Drew (Haley), DJ, Sirr Malachi, Logan, Ryker, Coen, Sophia, Grayson, Olivia, Sawyer, Johnnie IV, Andrew, Aiden, Abram, and Elise; great-great grandchild, Lennox; several nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Mary.

Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 16 at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, MO. Burial will follow in King City Cemetery, King City, MO. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

