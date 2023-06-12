Obituary & Services: Donna Louise (Smith) Carter

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Donna Louise (Smith) Carter, 89, rural Gilman City, MO passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at a Gallatin, MO nursing home.

She was born on August 11, 1933, in Blue Ridge, Missouri the daughter of Marion Arthur and Mildred Mae (Nally) Smith.

Donna Married Harold Carter on October 23, 1951, in Harrison, Arkansas. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in 2017, prior to Harold’s passing in 2018.

Donna was very active in the farming operation with Harold. She milked cows, ran tractors, and especially loved raking hay with her B John Deere. Donna was a member of the Blue Ridge Christian Union Church where she taught Sunday School, played piano, and was active in the Ladies Aid Society. Along with the farming operation she shared with Harold, Donna enjoyed family vacations, driving a bus many miles for Missions Outreach, several mission trips, serving in Ladies Aid and in the HEO Extension club, and many celebrations and meals with family and extended family. Harold and Donna started every day with a prayer for their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Anyone who knew her can acknowledge that her constant smile was a testimony to her faith.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Norma Jean, and sister, Sherry Perrin.

Donna is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Dan) Herrold, and Becky (Jim) Walker; grandchildren, Seth (Tiffany) Herrold, Zach (Lauren Palmer) Walker, Benjamin (Alicia) Herrold, Ally (Brad) Cunningham, and Abbie Herrold; great-grandchildren, Brett Walker, Caroline Walker, Cash Herrold, Rory Cunningham, and another great-grandson expected in September 2023; sister, Mary Lee (Jim) Chance, brother, Lawrence (Lois) Smith, and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery, Gilman City, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Show Me Christian Youth Home and/or Three Rivers Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Related