Several topics are on the agenda for the Wednesday, June 14, meeting of the Trenton Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

The open meeting begins at noon at city hall.

Topics include Scott Sharp with an update on the proposed way-finding signs project at Trenton. Megan Pester gives a digital marketing report and an update on website maintenance and social media. Rachel Arnold is to give an update on the Missouri magazine. Megan Taul is to discuss the Missouri Life magazine.

