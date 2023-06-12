Clinton County University of Missouri Extension Council sponsoring “Clinton County Small Farm Day”

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Whether you’re just getting started raising beef cattle or you have been doing it for generations, there’s always something to learn. The Clinton County University of Missouri Extension Council is sponsoring a farm tour at a small beef operation near Plattsburg at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13.

Leading to the tour will be Extension Beef Specialist Jim Humphrey. He and farmer Corey Wilkinson will examine the farm’s features including watering systems, cattle handling facilities, and pastures. They will discuss the decisions that led to the farm’s configuration and weigh possible alternatives.

Following the tour, Extension Field Specialist in Agricultural Business Denise Ferguson will discuss the business aspects of running a profitable small farm.

The event is free but registration is requested. To register and get directions to the farm, visit the University of Missouri Website. Or call 816-933-2138. You may also open the full-color flyer for Clinton County Small Farm Day in a new browser window.

You may also register for the event by scanning this QR code:





Related