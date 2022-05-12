Obituary: Lorene Fickess

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Lorene B. Fickess – age 96 of Polo, MO passed away Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022, at her home. Lorene was born on June 11, 1925, the daughter of Feliar and Retta (Hurley) Buckhanon in Yeager, OK. She grew up in Wetumka, OK and graduated from high school there. On January 5th, 1945, she was united in marriage to Paul L. Fickess in Tampa, FL. During World War II she was a Rosie the Riveter and received a Congressional Gold Medal for her war efforts. On May 1st, 1958, the family made their home in rural Polo, south of Mirabile, where Lorene lived until the day she passed away. Lorene was a homemaker. She had attended Mirabile Community Church. Lorene enjoyed puzzles, quilting, bird watching, reading, and growing house plants. She was crazy about kids and her cat Charlie. She was a great mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; son, Jerry Fickess; grandson, Doug Parker; siblings, Otis, Jimmy, Janet, LaLouise, and Charles Ray. She is survived by her children, David Fickess (Mary) of Cowgill, MO, Roger Fickess (Anita) of Rayville, MO, Susan Evans (Richard) of Lawson, MO, Janet Henderson (Richard) of Cameron, MO, Debra Yoakum (Jay) of Polo, MO, and Barbara Parker (Robert) of Polo, MO; 17 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Forman (Glen) of Signal Mountain, TN and Phyllis Ozment of Vinemont, AL; several other extended family members also survive.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, May 16, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Church, west of Polo. The family will receive friends beginning 2 hours prior to the service (1 PM) at the church. Private burial at Prairie Ridge Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214.