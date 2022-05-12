Obituary & Services: Martha “Jane” Moore

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Martha “Jane” Moore, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at her residence.

Jane was born the daughter of Ernest Ervin and Anna Lea (Couts) Totten, in Mound City, Missouri, on August 10, 1924. Jane attended High School at Grant City, Missouri. She married John S. Moore, in Allendale, Missouri, on October 5, 1941. During WWII, Jane worked for the Quarter Master Corps in St. Joseph, Missouri, where she helped prepare rations for our fighting troops. She worked in the home raising three children, was President of the PTA, taught Bible School and Sunday School, and volunteered at God’s Miracle Mission for many years. In later years, she helped her husband around the farm. She was a devoted prayer warrior.

Survivors include three daughters, Lucinda Morris, Barbara Baxter and husband, Danny, and Sue Gates and husband, Brad, all of Chillicothe, Missouri; four grandchildren, Shane Baxter and wife Kathy, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Clint Baxter, and wife Emily, of Kearney, Missouri, Chris Gates and wife, Olivia, of McPherson, Kansas, and Jeff Gates and wife Patricia, of Wentzville, Missouri. Jane was also survived by 16 great-grandchildren; and one brother, James Totten of Chillicothe, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John, and her son-in-law, Larry Morris.

Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, May 16, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand River Multi-Purpose Center and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.