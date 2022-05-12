Memorial ceremonies this weekend will honor Missouri’s fallen firefighters

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Fire Fighters Memorial Foundation Board has approved additions to the Wall of Honor at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City.

One of the additions is Firefighter George Shoemaker from the Brookfield Fire Department who died on January 10th, 1942. The Missouri Department of Public Safety Division of Fire Safety reports Shoemaker was a four-year veteran of the fire department. He died from injuries sustained when he fell from a ladder while fighting a commercial structure fire.

Two memorial services will be held at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City to honor the state’s fallen firefighters. A candlelight vigil will be held on May 14th at 9 o’clock at night for all Missouri Firefighters who have died while serving their communities. A memorial service will be May 15th at 10:30 in the morning in which the names of the seven Missouri firefighters who died in the line of duty will be added to the monument wall.

Governor Mike Parson has proclaimed May 15th as Fire Service Memorial Day in Missouri.

In case of inclement weather, the events this weekend will be moved to the Auxvasse Elementary School.

The Missouri Fire Fighters Memorial Foundation Board has approved these additions to the Wall of Honor:

Firefighter Rodney Heard, St. Louis Fire Department, June 15, 2021

Firefighter Heard, a 25-year veteran of the St. Louis Fire Department, died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Battalion Chief Marvin Shaffrey, Cedar Hill Fire Department, Nov. 2, 2021

Battalion Chief Shaffrey, a 42-year veteran of the Cedar Hill Fire Department, died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Captain Ivan LaGrand, Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Dec. 1, 2021

Captain LaGrand, a 25-year-veteran of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney, Boone County Fire Protection District, Dec. 22, 2021

Assistant Chief Gladney, a 25-year veteran of the Boone County Fire Protection District, died from injuries sustained when a tractor trailer struck his vehicle while he was staged at the scene of a prior motor vehicle accident.

Rescue Specialist Ralph Aaron Goddard, Springfield Fire Department, June 21, 2015

Rescue Specialist Goddard, a 12-year veteran of the Springfield Fire Department, died as a result of occupational cancer.

Firefighter George W. Shoemaker, Brookfield Fire Department, Jan. 10, 1942

Firefighter Shoemaker, a four-year veteran of the Brookfield Fire Department, died from injuries sustained when he fell from a ladder while fighting a commercial structure fire.

Foreman Cornelius C. Crowley, St. Joseph Fire Department, Jan. 8, 1908

Foreman Crowley, a 15-year veteran of the St. Joseph Fire Department, died from lung congestion after being overcome by smoke while fighting a commercial structure fire.