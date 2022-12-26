Obituary: Fred Zeiger

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Fred Zeiger, an 83-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 3:09 a.m., Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Saint Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.

He is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home with a private memorial service to be held at a later date.

Fred Eugene Zeiger was born June 5, 1939, in North Platte, NB to Ollie and Mable Jane (Goad) Zeiger. After graduating from Green Ridge MO High School, Fred served in the United States Army. On December 26, 1959, he was united in marriage to Janet Kay Williams in Kansas City, MO. Following several moves with Southwestern Bell Telephone, the family settled in Trenton in 1971. Fred was a long-time Boy Scouts leader, avid stamp collector, and member of Hatton Chapel.

Surviving relatives include his son Brian Zeiger and wife Ky of Overland Park, KS, daughters Diane Zeiger of Trenton, and Amy Martin and husband Dave of Happy Jack, AZ, a sister Wanda Schneider of Surprise, AZ, sister-in-law Ann Burkhart of Windsor, MO, grandchildren Anna and Bret Hanson, Josh Alston, Kevin Ewing, Jon and Darcy Zeiger, David Zeiger, Becca and Nate Cameron, Brian Ewing, Kristi Ewing, Gary Martin, and Sydney Nardi, and great-grandchildren Will, Caroline, Leah, Charlotte, and Aiden.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kay, and great-granddaughter Isabella Grace.

Related