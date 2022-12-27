Obituary & Services: Virginia Mae (Keith) Lynch

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

With her boys at her side, Virginia Mae Lynch passed peacefully at Wright Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family at the beautiful age of 97 at 3:04 PM on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022, to meet her Jesus and cross the river.

Mrs. Virginia Mae was born on September 18, 1925, near Eversonville, in Linn County, Missouri, the daughter of Ray Olin Keith and Sarah Alice Gipson Keith. She attended rural schools in Linn County and the Grundy County R-V High School. On October 9, 1943, she married the love of her life, Preston Lynch, in Trenton, Missouri, and spent 62 years together, before his passing on July 17, 2005. Together, Virginia and Preston farmed for 33 years northwest of the Four Corners community in Grundy County, before retiring and moving to town in 1980.

Virginia attended the Honey Creek Chapel Christian Church for over 50 years, teaching Sunday School classes and serving as Secretary to the church board for several years. She enjoyed traveling the mountainous regions of the United States with Preston, entertaining in nursing homes, and visiting. She also liked to cook, sew, quilt, and crochet. Her vegetable soup was unmatched and a favorite enjoyed by all at family gatherings.

Virginia was a regular on the KTTN Radio Birthday program, loved playing 10-point Pitch, and was a card shark – never happier than when she could make somebody go set, and loved attending BINGO regularly at Sunnyview Nursing Home, where she had been a resident for the past several years. Another favorite pastime that she enjoyed was listening to bluegrass, gospel, and country music, with George Jones topping her list. She was also an avid sports fan – from attending sons’ and grandsons’ sporting events to watching the Kansas City Chiefs – she hardly ever missed a game!

She is survived by her two sons: Sammy Lynch and his wife, Paula of Trenton, MO, and Tommy Lynch and his wife, Karen of rural Spickard, MO. In addition to her boys, Virginia is survived by a daughter-in-law, Donna Jo Lynch-Jackson of Queen Creek, AZ, and one sister, Bonnie Gumm of Trenton; six grandchildren – Barry Lee Lynch and his wife, Julie of San Tan Valley, AZ; Terry Ray Lynch and his wife, Adrianne of Queen Creek, AZ; Scotty Ray Lynch and his wife, Lynda of Trenton, MO; Shane Allen Lynch of Trenton, MO; Dr. Johannah Darlene Baugher and husband, Blake of rural Spickard, MO; and, Dr. Matalie Anne Place and husband, Trevor of rural Ridgeway, MO.

Virginia was also blessed with and survived by seven great-grandchildren including Joshua Adam Lynch and his wife, Erin of San Antonio, TX; Alexandra Kaitlyn Lynch of San Tan Valley, AZ; Xavier Raymond Lynch of Queen Creek, AZ; Joey Ray Lynch of Queen Creek, AZ; Samantha Rae Lynch and her significant other, Eryn of Trenton, MO; Megan Marie Lynch of Trenton, MO; and Emily Ann Lynch and her significant other, Blake of Trenton, MO. She also was a great-great-grandmother to four grandsons all of Trenton including Carson Ray Kasinger; Maclin James Howe; Julian Scott Cox; and Jamyson Paul Cox.

Virginia is also survived by four sisters-in-law including Glenda Faye Keith of Trenton, MO; Mary Louise Hamilton of Trenton, MO; Sandy Lynch of Trenton, MO; and Bonita Keith of Coffeyville, KS, in addition to many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by one son, William Preston “Billy” Lynch, Jr., and her husband, Preston Lynch. Brothers who preceded her in death included: Dale Keith, Wilbern Keith, and Jerry Keith. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Lula Grace Hudspeth.

Virginia was preceded in death by brothers-in-law including Richard Hudspeth, Otto Gumm, Gerald Lynch, Willis Lynch, David George Lynch, Lewis Lynch, Donald Hamilton, and Wayne Shuster. In addition, Virginia was preceded in death by several sisters-in-law including Pauline Lynch, Inis Lynch, and Edith Mae Shuster.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Honey Creek Chapel Christian Church. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:00 Wednesday at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. The family of Virginia Mae Lynch suggests memorial contributions to the Honey Creek Chapel Christian Church or the North 65 Center.

Related