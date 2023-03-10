Nurse at a hospital in Missouri sentenced to four years of probation for fraudulently obtaining fentanyl

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Thursday sentenced a former nurse at a St. Louis County, Missouri hospital to four years of probation for fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own use.

From Jan. 18, 2020, to Feb. 2, 2020, Lindsay J. Maupin, of Cape Girardeau, fraudulently obtained fentanyl from a Pyxis machine for her own use on multiple occasions. Maupin was working at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County at the time.

Pharmacy staff flagged Maupin for withdrawing two to three times more fentanyl than her peers, and she tested positive for fentanyl, court documents say.

Maupin, 31, pleaded guilty in October to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Sestric prosecuted the case.

