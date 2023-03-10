Former employee sentenced to 3+ years in prison for embezzling $339,000 from a company in Missouri

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Thursday sentenced a man from Waterloo, Illinois who embezzled $339,844 from his employer to three years and five months in prison and ordered him to repay the money.

Ronald Scott Miller, who was the warehouse and labor supervisor for a small floor-covering business in St. Louis County, worked for the company for 25 years. Beginning March 27, 2014, he used several schemes over the next six and one-half years to steal, “again and again and again,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Wiseman said in court Thursday.

Miller submitted false timesheets for his partner, who did not work for the company. He then collected his partner’s paycheck and forged his partner’s signature to deposit the money in his own account, his plea agreement says.

Miller falsely inflated the hours worked by his son without his son’s knowledge and did the same for himself by falsely claiming he was working on installation projects.

Miller also submitted fraudulent invoices claiming he’d made purchases at two fake companies and paid himself with company credit cards or caused the company to issue checks to pay the fake invoices.

Finally, Miller altered and inflated receipts for legitimate purchases that he made and then sought reimbursement from his company.

Miller, then 54, pleaded guilty in September to one count of wire fraud.

The FBI and the Maryland Heights Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Wiseman is prosecuting the case.

