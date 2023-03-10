Missouri man sentenced to 7 years in prison on child pornography charges

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from Montgomery City, Missouri was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for possessing child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp ordered the sentence to run consecutive to whatever Austin E. Pearson, 23, receives on a pending state case. Judge Schelp also ordered Pearson to pay $39,500 restitution to the victims that have been identified in the child sexual abuse material he possessed. After his release from prison, Pearson will be on supervised release for life.

Pearson pleaded guilty in November to one felony count of possession of child pornography. He admitted possession of over 60 files containing child pornography in a Google account, 68 videos in his Dropbox account, and more than 200 files on his iPhone and hard drives. Among the victims appearing in those files were children who appeared to be toddler-age being sexually assaulted, Pearson’s plea says.

The case was investigated by the St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson is prosecuting the case.

