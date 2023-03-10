Missouri couple plead guilty to producing and distributing child pornography

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri husband and wife pleaded guilty in federal court to producing and distributing pornographic images of two child victims.

Joshua Paul Goodspeed, 47, and Jennifer Goodspeed, 38, of Gladstone, pleaded guilty in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes. Joshua Goodspeed pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to produce child pornography, one count of attempting to distribute child pornography over the internet, and one count of receiving child pornography over the internet. Jennifer Goodspeed pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to distribute child pornography over the internet.

By pleading guilty, Joshua Goodspeed admitted he used two child victims to produce child pornography from Jan. 1, 2011, to March 12, 2012. Goodspeed also admitted that he attempted to distribute child pornography on Nov. 17, 2020, and that he received child pornography over the internet on Feb. 29, 2012.

Jennifer Goodspeed admitted that she attempted to distribute an image of child pornography over the internet on Feb. 29, 2012.

Joshua Goodspeed pleaded guilty without a plea agreement.

According to Jennifer Goodspeed’s plea agreement, an FBI undercover investigation identified a social media file-sharing platform, which was knowingly accessing, importing, and maintaining video files that depicted the sadistic sexual exploitation, torture, and abuse of a toddler. Joshua Goodspeed was linked to an account on this social media site.

On June 16, 2012, the FBI executed a search warrant at the Goodspeeds’ residence. Federal agents seized Joshua Goodspeed’s iPhone, laptop, and one computer hard drive, and interviewed both defendants. According to the plea agreement, Joshua and Jennifer Goodspeed admitted they took nude photos of two child victims.

Jennifer Goodspeed told investigators she sometimes sent some of the photos to her husband via cell phone or email while he was traveling.

Forensic examiners found hundreds of images of child pornography on the devices seized by agents, including photos of the two child victims that were produced by the Goodspeeds.

Under federal statutes, Joshua Goodspeed is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, and up to a sentence of 70 years in federal prison without parole. Jennifer Goodspeed is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole, and up to a sentence of 20 years in federal prison without parole. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of presentence investigations by the United States Probation Office.

Under the terms of her plea agreements, Jennifer Goodspeed must pay $5,000 in restitution to each of the 12 victims, or $3,000 to each victim if paid within 30 days of the sentencing hearing.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine A. Connelly. It was investigated by the FBI and the Kansas City, Mo, Police Department.

