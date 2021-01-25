Number of COVID-19 cases in Grundy County approaching 1,000

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department on Monday morning reported the total number of COVID-19 cases since testing began is closing in on one thousand. The numbers show 998, of which 772 are confirmed and the balance, 226, is listed as probable.

Grundy County’s active cases of COVID-19 have dropped to 47 which is the fewest since November 4th in Grundy County when it was announced there were 42 active cases.

The death total related to COVID-19 continues at 33 in Grundy County.

Statewide, the total number of COVID-19 cases has topped 450,000. The average number of cases per day is 1,375 for the week ending on Friday. The death total statewide is at 6,553 including 51 in the most recent week. The positivity rate using the CDC method on testing is down to 11 percent (11.1%).

Also declining is the number of hospitalized individuals due to COVID-19. That number was at 2,067 as of last Friday – the most recent day in which figures are available from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.

