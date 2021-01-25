Audio: Missouri Senate committee considers law enforcement use of force package

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Senate Judiciary Committee is considering a law enforcement package. During a public hearing, Bill sponsor Brian Williams says the legislation would include restrictions for when officers could use force. Officers would not be allowed to use force against a person already restrained and chokeholds would be banned.

Williams, a Democrat from St. Louis County, also wants to require officers to knock before serving a warrant or doing a search in many cases. No one spoke in opposition to the plan.

Sharon Jones of the Missouri State Conference of the NAACP says the bill is a good first step.

Law enforcement could only use chemicals after a person has caused or attempted to cause serious physical harm to another person. They could not use chemicals against individuals who fail to go away but have not caused harm to another person who is restrained.

Related