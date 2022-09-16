North Central Missouri College Upward Bound program now accepting applications

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Upward Bound program housed at North Central Missouri College in Trenton, MO, is now recruiting and accepting participant applications.

High School students from Chillicothe, Gallatin, Hamilton, Trenton, Jamesport Tri-County, and now Brookfield are invited to submit applications by working through their high school counselor. The deadline for Upward Bound applications is October 6th. Students will then be selected for a trial period beginning in November.

The purpose of the program is to help students overcome class, social, academic, and cultural barriers to higher education through academic instruction, advising, tutoring, motivational and study skills, college visits, a culturally rewarding summer component, and other support services to aid those interested in attending college after high school.

Upward Bound is 100% federally funded by the U.S. Department of Education to assist high school students in preparation for successful college entrance. Upward Bound at NCMC is currently funded at an annual rate of $297,601.00.

To learn more about the NCMC Upward Bound program, visit the Upward Bound section of the NCMC website or contact Heather McCollum, Upward Bound Assistant Director, at 660-357-6338.