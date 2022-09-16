Man charged with rape in Linn County sentenced to 10 years in Prison

Local News September 16, 2022September 16, 2022 KTTN News
Rape news graphic
The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney, Shiante McMahon, reports a man found guilty in Linn County in July of first-degree rape was sentenced on September 15th.

The court sentenced 24-year-old Timothy David Marles to 10 years in the Department of Corrections. The sentence is to run consecutively to a Livingston County case, for a total of 20 years.

The prosecuting attorney notes Missouri law defines first-degree rape as a dangerous felony. It requires that Marles serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

The Livingston County case involved a charge of second-degree attempted child molestation. He was sentenced in that case in April to 10 years in the Department of Corrections.

Marles was also sentenced in Miller County on September 13th to four years in the Department of Corrections for sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.

