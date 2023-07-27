North Central Missouri College to hold open house on August 9th at Savannah Campus

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Savannah Campus, located at 601 N US Hwy 71, will open to the public on Wednesday, August 9th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for an open house. “We are excited for the community to tour the entire campus and learn more about NCMC and the programs being offered in Savannah before classes start on August 21st,” shared NCMC Foundation Executive Director Alicia Endicott. “In addition to touring the campus, faculty and staff will be available to answer questions about their programs, the technology, and equipment students will use, and services available on campus.”

A ribbon-cutting with the Savannah Chamber of Commerce will occur at 5:15 p.m., with a welcome provided by Savannah’s West Ward Alderman Keven Schneider. Additional speakers include NCMC President Dr. Lenny Klaver, NCMC Trustee Chris Hoffman, and Mrs. Endicott.

Light refreshments will be served in the main commons area; Cap’n Patch the Pirate will be available for photos, giveaways, and NCMC merchandise to purchase. Items will also be collected to include in a time capsule to commemorate the completion of the campus. Guests will be asked to sign a guest book and are encouraged to bring small items or pictures to include in the capsule. Visitors on August 9th are asked to use N Arbor Street to access the north parking lot and entrance.

The campus was built in two phases. Phase I, completed in January of 2023, included the renovation of McCarty Motors to house career technical education (CTE) programs, including Industrial Technology, Robotics, Welding, Computer Numeric Controls, and other high-tech areas of training geared toward workforce entry and customized workforce training for incumbent workers. Phase I was renamed the Dan Hegeman Center for Career & Technical Education on May 18, 2023.

Phase II – new construction adjacent and attached to the existing building – is a predominantly Nursing and Allied Health facility. It will also have the ability to house Early Childhood Education and required general education courses necessary for degree attainment. The completion of the Savannah Campus is part of the NCMC Foundation’s major gifts campaign, “Transforming Lives, Empowering People.” Information on how to be involved in “Transforming Lives, Empowering People” can be found at this link on the NCMC website.

Related