Obituary & Services: Richard (Dick) E. Littrell

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Richard (Dick) E. Littrell, age 74, a resident of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away on July 26, 2023, at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Richard was born the son of Everett and Beverly (Claypool) Littrell on February 16, 1949, in Moberly, Missouri. He attended the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.

He was united in marriage to Janet Dupy on May 6, 1973. She preceded him in death on February 16, 2022. Richard was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked as an International Freight Specialist with UPS for over 30 years. He liked listening to classic rock music and watching the news. Richard enjoyed working out in the yard and loved animals. He also cherished spending time with his family and visiting school and college classmates, especially attending class reunions.

Richard is survived by his two daughters, Kristen Littrell and Kimberly (Darrell) East of Greensboro, North Carolina. He was “Papa” to five grandchildren: Sydney Slaughter, Kamran and Laila Aftab, Chris, and Zack East. He is also survived by his siblings Wanda (Jim) Finnigan, Joseph R. David, and Jack E. (Lynelle) David, all of Moberly, MO, Joyce (Tony) Farris of Lenexa, KS, and John E. (Donna) David of Cairo, MO, as well as several nieces and nephews and close friends.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 12:00 noon, one hour prior to the service. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Related