Newtown-Harris Board of Education sets tax rate hearing date

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing next month. The hearing will be in the high school Family and Consumer Sciences Room on August 9th at 7 pm.

The proposed tax rate for the 2023-2024 school year is $6.5573 per $100 of assessed valuation. That is down $.0237 from 2022-2023. The 2023-2024 rate is from the incidental fund.

The total adjusted assessed valuation for Newtown-Harris is estimated to be $11,196,680. That is down $74,152 from 2022-2023.

The total assessed valuation includes $7,233,008 for real estate and $3,963,672 for personal property. New construction and improvements included in the assessed valuation are $14,208.

The amount of property tax revenues budgeted, assuming 100% collection, is $734,200. That is a decrease of $7,533 from the amount of calculated property tax revenue from the prior year.

