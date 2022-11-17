North Central Missouri College President Dr. Lenny Klaver on enrollment, growth and student support

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College opened new student housing on Crowder Road in Trenton about a year ago. President Doctor Lenny Klaver says the housing is “very popular,” they are “nice units,” and the units are fully occupied.

Klaver says the college is examining the future and what it could project for growth.

It is a good problem to have if NCMC grows enrollment in a smart way by programming and has a student center where students want to be on campus and not live off campus.

There are about 200 residential students on campus in Trenton. The number of students who go to class in Trenton is likely more than 1,700. There are about 1,000 students who come to campus regularly.

Some courses are hybrid, and students may come to campus two days a week and have an online session on the third day.

Enrollment is up 7.7% for headcount and up 7% for credit hours. Klaver explains credit hours determine the amount of funding the college receives from the state.

Of the 12 community college regions in Missouri, he reports NCMC is up the most in enrollment.

The enrollment lost during the pandemic was mainly part-time adult students. Enrollment was maintained with full-time freshmen.

The issue many community colleges with rural districts face is a declining population of schools. He comments that NCMC is doing what it can to maintain its enrollment from rural schools, including a dual credit process.

Dual credit is when a high school student can take a college course taught by an NCMC instructor or a qualified high school instructor who has met at least 18 core content credits beyond a bachelor’s degree to teach dual credit.

There is also dual enrollment, which allows a student to be enrolled in high school and at NCMC at the same time. Klaver says that is less popular than dual credit, however, dual credit has grown in the last few years.

NCMC also offers the A+ program for high school students who qualify. Klaver says NCMC offers to more A+ students percentage-wise in enrollment than almost any other community college.

Offering something in Chillicothe is “on the radar screen,” and it is in the college’s strategic plan, called “Plan 2025,” that NCMC looks there.

NCMC is looking at what courses might fit the needs of business and industry in Chillicothe and to the south and east.

North Central Missouri College provides support programs for students. President Doctor Lenny Klaver reports those programs include Trio, student success initiatives, and academic tutoring on campus.

One thing that is great about NCMC is that it is small and has small class sizes.

There is a First Generation Club for students who are the first in their families to go to college. Klaver says that was an initiative brought by Trio.

It is important to recognize first-generation students have not had a background where parents or relatives have gone to college and do not know what to expect. He notes NCMC tries to help first-generation students with guidance.

The college also has extracurricular activities for students.

Some of the extracurricular activities NCMC has added could be considered co-curricular.