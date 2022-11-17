Grundy County residents and businesses reminded of services the Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney provides

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County residents and businesses are reminded that Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett and his office assist in the collection and prosecution of bad checks or debit card transactions where payment is not received, but a service or item is provided. That includes, but is not limited to, all places of business or private transactions, such as auctions and garage sales.

The prosecuting attorney’s office will prosecute at no cost to a business or an individual. The Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, upon request, will provide individuals or places of business with a sign to explain prosecution will occur on all bad checks and bad debit card transactions. That can be done to deter criminal activity.

The Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is at 115 East 8th Street in Trenton. The phone number is 660-359-4888. Emails can be sent to [email protected] or [email protected].