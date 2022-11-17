Kasey Bailey presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

RootEd Regional Director Kasey Bailey spoke at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on November 17th.

Bailey reported RootEd is a philanthropic organization that focuses on rural high school students by providing college and career advisors to help students with education and career choices. 80% of jobs with middle-class wages require more than a high school education, however, not all jobs require a traditional two-year or four-year diploma.

The program was launched in 2018 in Missouri, Idaho, Tennessee, and Texas. It started with 56 high schools and more than 1,200 students involved. As of this school year, there are 200 high schools and more than 32,000 students participating.

The program’s goals include 100% of high school seniors having a postsecondary plan and a financial plan by the time they graduate.

Bailey works with 13 high schools in Northern Missouri. The schools include Trenton, Milan, Chillicothe, Cameron, Gallatin, Braymer, Maryville, Savannah, Lathrop, Schuyler County, Nodaway-Holt, Northeast Nodaway, and Plattsburg. Whitley Richman is the RootEd advisor at Trenton High School.

Bailey noted RootEd advisors are important because current school counselors are dealing with more student mental health issues. That leaves less time for career planning.

During the business meeting, Kassie Hodge was inducted as a new member. She is the chief executive officer of Serve Link.

There was a sign-up sheet for the Christmas party at The Space on December 8th.

There will not be a Trenton Rotary Club meeting on November 24th because of the Thanksgiving holiday.