North Central Missouri College holds Vicki Wheeler Honors Brunch

The Vicki Wheeler Honors Brunch was held on Saturday and recognized seventeen NCMC graduates for their accomplishments. The NCMC Outstanding Student Award is given annually to only one student in each degree program. The faculty selects students based on academic merits, campus involvement, and leadership in the classroom.

Students honored were Gracey Gordon, Arts, and Sciences from Green Castle, MO; Brooke Horton, AAT Education from Chillicothe, MO; Abigail Neill, Agriculture from Princeton, MO; Cody Perkins, Criminal Justice from Harris, MO; Dalton Berry, Business and Technology from Trenton, MO; Josie Reeter, Applied Tech from Chillicothe, MO; Deborah Larison, Early Childhood from Amazonia, MO; Jenna Moffet, Behavioral Health Support from Chillicothe, MO; Rachel Kirby, EMT Paramedic from Liberty, MO; Hannah McDaniel, Pharmacy Technician from Pattonsburg, MO; Emilia Galbraith, Occupational Therapy Assistant from Hamilton, MO; Jordan Robinson, Level II Nursing (Trenton) from Unionville, MO; Topaz Tucker, Level II Nursing (Maryville) from Kansas City, MO; Jyssica Rosier, Level II Nursing (Online) from Stanberry, MO; Melissa Gunter, Lvel I Nursing (Trenton), from Brookfield, MO; Samantha Beattie, Level I Nursing (Maryville) from Savannah, MO; Nicole Jackson, Level I Nursing (Bethany) from Chillicothe, MO.

The NCMC Honors brunch is named after longtime NCMC faculty, the late Vicki Wheeler.