Obituary: Harry Helm

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Harry Helm, age 58, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Harry was born the son of Billy Bob Gray and Mae Vonzell Helm in Hannibal, Missouri, on January 15, 1964. He was a 1982 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Harry was employed by Bob’s IGA, Hy-Vee, Chillicothe Street Department, and Cloverleaf Storage. His hobbies included spending time with family, cars, bicycles, fishing, music, and barbeque.

Harry is survived by his significant other, Faye Anderson, of the home; one daughter, Amber Walton of Chillicothe, Missouri; two sons, Blaine Kitchen of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Travis Anderson, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one sister, Norma Jean Holliday of Kirksville, Missouri; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Jason Torre, and his brother, Grant “Cookie” Pittman.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.