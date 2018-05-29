North Central Missouri College Foundation reorganizes

The North Central Missouri College Foundation presented the Foundation’s Board Salute Award recently.

Ketcham Community Center Director Nate Gamet received the award for his work on behalf of the college and the Foundation. NCMC Development Director Alicia Endicott says Gamet is a vital part of Holiday Hoops, which is sponsored by the Foundation. She adds that Gamet and his staff do all of the behind the scenes jobs for Holiday Hoops as well as for the recent scholarship reception and commencement ceremonies.

NCMC Foundation Nominating Committee representative Chris Hoffman recognized retiring board members Steve Busch, Bruce Constant, and Jean Peace, all of Trenton as well as Paul Steele of Chillicothe for their service.

The NCMC Foundation Board of Directors also reorganized with Allan Seidel of Trenton was elected as President. He replaces Cathy Bailey of Trenton who served as the president for three years.

Others elected for one-year terms included Trenton residents Scott Wilson as vice president; Tricia Key, secretary; Jena Eads, assistant secretary; Cara Famer, treasurer; and Gary Black as assistant treasurer.

Those elected for three-year terms included Trenton residents Eric Hauck, Chad Boyd, Cathy McKay, Gary Black, Jeff Crowley, and Phyllis Jackson as well as Phil Hamilton of Brookfield.

