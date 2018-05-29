KC Elder Law to host free workshop in Trenton on Medicaid

KC Elder Law will offer a free workshop about Medicaid at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton Wednesday, May 30th

Attorney Kenneth Herring will discuss changes in laws regarding asset protection and long-term care planning on asset protection from 6 to 7 o’clock.

Topics will include how Medicaid works, how to avoid having life savings wiped out by a nursing home spend down, how the new law restricts protection of assets, asset protection language most people do not have in their power of attorney documents, veterans benefits, how to find the right senior care community and receive good care, and senior care options for independence.

Free copies of “The Consumer’s Guide to Medicaid Planning and Division of Assets” will be distributed.

