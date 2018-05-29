Grundy County Health Department to hold safety and rescue skills class for teens

The Grundy County Health Department will hold a class to teach safety and rescue skills to young teens who watch their younger siblings or babysit other children.

The Safe Sitter class at the health department in Trenton June 25th from 9 o’clock in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon. Participants will learn how to keep themselves safe and how to care for younger children when they are in charge.

Those participating will also learn lifesaving skills, such as choking rescue, first aid, and injury management, as well as business skills, such as managing babysitting jobs or other jobs they might do for friends and neighbors.

The class will cost $25 for Grundy County residents and $35 for non-county residents with the fee including a student workbook, materials, and lunch. Class size is limited, and priority will be given to Grundy County residents.

Participants must pre-register using the Safe Sitter registration form, which can be downloaded in PDF format on the Grundy County Health Department’s website or at the health department office. The forms must be returned by June 18th to the health department or emailed to [email protected]. Class spots will not be held until payment is received.

Call Health Educator Abby Oberman at 660-359-4196 for more information.

