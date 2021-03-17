North Central Missouri College Foundation awards A+ Outstanding Student Scholarships

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Foundation recently awarded four NCMC students the Jack N., Mildred M., Noble J., and Mayra A. Young A+ Outstanding Student Award Scholarship. This year’s recipients are Emily Poston (Maysville, MO), Samuel (Cody) McClaran (Harris, MO), Kennadie Crowe (Chillicothe, MO), and Noah Bodenhausen (Country Club, MO). All four students are actively involved and high achieving academic students.

Emily Poston is a Maysville High School graduate. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and Phi Mu. Emily is attending NCMC to complete the Associate in Arts transfer degree.

Cody McClaran is a graduate of Milan C-2 High School and is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and the eSports team. Cody is an Associate in Arts transfer student.

Kennadie Crowe is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and the Lady Pirates basketball team. She is a graduate from Norborne R-VIII High School and is pursuing an Associate in Arts transfer degree along with a Livestock Management certificate.

Noah Bodenhausen is a graduate of Savannah R-III High School and is a member of the Pirates baseball team. Noah is attending NCMC for his Associate in Arts transfer degree.

“The NCMC Foundation is proud to partner with the Financial Aid Office to recognize four outstanding A+ students from around our service region,” commented NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “This scholarship will assist with costs the A+ scholarship does not cover, such as books and fees. I encourage all A+ eligible students coming to NCMC to still fill out the NCMC Foundation Scholarship Application. Foundation scholarships can help you just like these four students achieve their higher education goals.”

The $250 scholarship is awarded to A+ students based on their GPA, fall course load, completion rate, campus involvement, and instructor recommendation.

The North Central Missouri College Foundation is a 501(C)3 tax-exempt organization. Donors can invest in future generations of Pirates through the Foundation’s Gifts in Action Scholarship Campaign. Contributions to Gifts in Action assure the growth of endowed scholarship funds, thereby allowing current students and generations of future students to pursue their educational dreams. To learn more about the NCMC Foundation or A+ program, visit www.ncmissouri.edu or contact the NCMC Foundation at (660)359-3948 ext. 1415.

