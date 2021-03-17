Galt churches announce services for Good Friday and Easter

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Galt Baptist and Christian churches will hold services for Good Friday and Easter.

The Baptist Church will hold an Upper Room Service on April 2nd at 6:30 in the evening. The Christian Church’s Good Friday Service will begin at 7 o’clock, and communion will be served.

A Community Sonrise Service will be at the Galt Christian Church on April 4th at 8 a.m. Donuts and orange juice will follow.

Resurrection services will be held at the Christian Church on April 4th at 10 o’clock and at the Galt Baptist Church at 10:30. No Sunday School will be held Easter morning.

