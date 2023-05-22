North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees to meet on Tuesday

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Tuesday’s agenda for the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees will include considerations of bids and purchases; surplus property; and a board policy change.

Approval will be sought for a Head Start holiday. Personnel matters involve those with Head Start as well as college resignations and employment of new personnel.

At the beginning of the meeting, new employees are to be introduced. Reports are scheduled by the Head Start directors, the vice president of academics, the vice president of students, the chief information officer, and the college president.

The public portion of the NCMC trustees meeting begins at 5:30 Tuesday evening in the Frey administrative center on the college campus in Trenton.

Trustees also have an executive session with the categories of personnel, legal, and real estate.

Related