Obituary & Services: Gavin Ray Spears

Gavin Ray Spears, a 12-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 5:51 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023, due to a four-wheeler accident.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Trenton. He is to be cremated following the service. A visitation will be from 1:00 until service time. Open visitation will be from 9:00 a.m., until 6:00 p.m., Tuesday at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested for the funeral expenses.

Gavin Ray Spears was born July 14, 2010, in Cameron, MO to Eric Wayne and Amanda (Curtis) Spears. Gavin was an avid outdoorsman and loved to tell anyone willing to listen about his successful hunts. Fishing was his passion and he would often sneak to the closest pond as often as he could. He loved anything that would keep him outdoors. Gavin also loved playing football. He was a member of Shelburne Baptist Church.

Surviving relatives include his mother Amanda and companion Tommy Cain, brother and sisters Cayden, Lillian, Emily, and Elaina Spears, grandparents Nevin and Carmel Curtis and Linda Brummitt all of Trenton, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Eric and grandfather Mike Spears.

