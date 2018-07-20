A North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees member has resigned from his position. The board accepted the resignation of trustee Steve Busch at a meeting Thursday evening. Busch said he is now considered a resident of Florida, which excludes him from being on the board.

NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver and Board President Don Dalrymple presented a proclamation thanking Busch for his 11 years serving on the board and as a past President.

The board also approved several resignations for NCMC employees which included Residence Life Coordinator and Assistant Softball Coach Alexis Adams’s last day of employment at NCMC was July 11th. Custodian Rhonda Gordan’s last day will be July 27th.

The board approved the employment of three adjunct instructors and the transfer of a Green Hills Head Start staff member. Adjunct instructors employed include Trenton residents Lesli Collins, Ryan Suttenfield, and Whitney Trump for business courses beginning this fall. Angela Trask was transferred from Head Start Trenton Center Teacher Assistant to Co-Teacher, effective immediately.

The board approved paying Missouri Community College Association institutional dues for July 1st, 2018 to June 30th, 2019 at a cost of $18,301.72. Individual dues are paid separately.

Athletic insurance through Dissinger Reed of Overland Park, Kansas for the 2018-2019 sports year was approved at a cost of $31,467. Associate Vice President for Business and Finance Tyson Otto reported that is an increase of $7,980 over last year. That is due to the college having a higher than the normal number of claims in the past two years. The college budgeted a total of $32,000 for athletic insurance this year.

Otto noted Dissigner Reed obtained quotes from five companies, and the approved bid was the lowest cost option for a $500 deductible plan, which was recommended by the athletic director. The renewal is August 1st.

The board approved several information technology items which included the renewal of Vmware virtual server software from Netsync of Houston, Texas at a cost of $19,645.32 as well as the purchase of maintenance for Touchnet/Heartland Onecard hardware and software for $16,455.15, maintenance and support for Microsoft Dynamics GP and CRM from Hightouch Technologies (formerly ASI) of Lenexa, Kansas at $10,912.48, and 11 projectors, installation, and programming from CCS Presentation Systems of Lenexa, Kansas at a cost of $21,054.95.

The bid for projectors from CCS Presentation Systems was the lower of two received and it was noted the IT purchases will be funded through the IT Services budget.

The board set the annual levy hearing which will be held the evening of August 28th at 5:25, immediately preceding the regular August board meeting.

Board Clerk/Secretary Vicki Weaver presented the board with a Year in Review report. The report highlights board actions, including new developments and policies, capital projects and real estate, financial, purchase and sale of goods and services, and personnel.

NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver gave an enrollment update for the college, reporting summer enrollment was down two percent from last year. The fall projection also shows a two percent decline from this time last year.

Klaver explained several instructors are contacting students who are complete accepts but have not yet signed up for Orientation, Advising, and Registration (OAR) in order to encourage the students to sign up for OAR. Demographics for high school graduates across the Midwest, Missouri, and regionally are projected to decline.

Rural areas are continuing to lose population with Klaver providing a list of ways NCMC can maneuver in this environment. Included are more aggressive recruiting in the high school market, do more research on adult learners and non-traditional students, look at options for development in new and current programs, adding co-curricular and extra-curricular programs, and adding housing.

Klaver reported on the recent Missouri Community College Association Presidents and Chancellors Retreat Klaver discussed the passage of Senate Bill 990, which involves annexation.

School districts not in a community college district wanting to receive in-district tuition can now request to join the district and a vote can be held at the college’s expense. Klaver said adding school districts into the college district would change the board composition.

Also discussed was the Department of Economic Development Roundtable Event Klaver attended. The event talked about increasing the number of Missourians in the workforce, increasing the productivity of the state’s workforce, and competing to win. He informed the board that President Donald Trump signed an executive order focusing on workforce development and training.

Dean of Instruction Mitch Holder reported early college is up and running for the Fall and students are enrolled.

Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Doctor Kristen Alley reported several admissions staff members went to the North Belt Campus and met with four students. Orientation, Advising, and Registration (OAR) sessions are scheduled at the North Belt Center. Alley reported the Student Senate purchased two picnic tables to be placed near Cross Hall.

Green Hills Head Start Director Doctor Beverly Hooker said the federal monitoring review for class instrument is scheduled for the week of September 17th. She noted it takes about two weeks for the instrument and will speak with a representative in a week to find out more information.

Hooker reported bids for the Trenton building will be “pushed out” at the end of the month, and they will need approval at next month’s meeting. She said bids for the Brookfield location will follow.

She also noted the feds still need to make a decision on the change of scope for Head Start. No one is currently employed at the Hamilton location, and there are no children enrolled there.

After an executive session Thursday evening, the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees voted to solicit letters of interest from patrons willing to fill the unexpired term of former trustee Steve Busch.

Board Secretary/Clerk Vicki Weaver reports the term will end in April 2020 with letters to be sent to Weaver at NCMC by August 15th.

Like this: Like Loading...