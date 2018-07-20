Seventh annual blood drive to be held in memory of Zach Cupp

The American Red Cross will team up with Marceline Fire and Rescue as well as family and friends of Zach Cupp to host the seventh annual blood drive in memory of Cupp.

The blood drive will be held at the Walsworth Community Center in Marceline August 4th with blood donations accepted from 8 o’clock in the morning until 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Cupp died after a car accident in August 2012 and received several pints of blood during surgery following the crash. Cupp’s parents, Matt and Laurie Cupp, have organized the blood drive in his memory as a way to give back to the community.

Nearly 800 units of blood have been donated in the past six years.

