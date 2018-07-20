Spickard teen injured after totaling car in crash on Second Northwest Avenue

The Highway Patrol reports a teen from Spickard sustained minor injuries when the car he drove overturned one mile south of Spickard Thursday evening.

Seventeen-year-old Tyler Marshall drove south on Second Northwest Avenue at an allegedly high rate of speed when he lost control of the car. The vehicle skidded off the west side of the road before overturning twice and coming to rest on its wheels facing north. The patrol reports the car was totaled.

The Patrol reports the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office transported Marshall to the Grundy County Jail.

Marshall did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The Spickard Fire Department and First Responders also assisted the Patrol.

