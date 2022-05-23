North Central Missouri College Ag Club elects officers for 2022-2023

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College AG Club/PAS chapter has elected officers for the 2022-23 school year.

Elected to office were:

President: Ryan Smith; Harris, MO

Secretary: Emily Knapp; Palmyra, MO

1 st VP: Gabby Hapes; Chillicothe, MO

VP – Recruiting: Kidridge Griffin; Trenton, MO

VP – Activities: Winter Mathis; Lawson, MO

Student Representative: Eli Henke; Princeton, MO

Student Representative: Hannah Crook; Monroe City, MO

Student Representative: Maya Murphy; Green City, MO

Student Representative: Kasey Sallee; Milan, MO

Student Representative: Julie Yanits; Cameron, MO

The National PAS Organization was founded in 1980 in Kansas City. Its mission is to provide opportunities for individual growth, leadership, and career preparation. North Central Missouri College is a charter member of both the Missouri and National PAS organizations.

North Central Missouri College offers Associate of Applied Science and Associate of Arts transfer degrees that emphasize Agriculture & Natural Resources, along with certificates in Ag Business, Ag Operations Technology, Crop Production, Equine, and Livestock Management. For more information about these programs or AG Club/PAS, contact Agriculture Instructors Jack Green ([email protected]) or Rustin Jumps ([email protected]) or (660) 359-3948 x1336/1314.