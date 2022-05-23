Restrooms at Dannar and Simson parks in Chillicothe vandalized

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Restrooms in the Chillicothe Park system may be temporarily closed due to recent vandals. Parks Superintendent Josh Norris says vandals are becoming an ongoing problem, as during the last three weeks vandalism has been recorded at Dannar and Simpson parks.

The cost of repairs is from $500 to $1000 at each location for the damage done over the weekend and there may be additional expenses at Simpson because of partitions that were damaged.

Norris says they are looking at several options to resolve the issues but notes that the police department does do checks at the parks during the overnight hours not only at the restrooms but the parks in general as well. The city is looking at several options in an attempt to resolve the issue including the possibility of installing cameras in the parks and around the problem areas. Another option would be to lock the restrooms each evening, then open them each morning. The possibility of simply locking the restrooms until the issue is resolved is also something officials are looking at.

There was concern by several citizens on Facebook wondering if cameras would be installed IN the restrooms, but it was confirmed that would NOT be the case, cameras would only be placed outside the restrooms, near the entrance area.

Chillicothe Police along with park officials are asking anyone who has any knowledge of who is vandalizing the facilities to contact the police department. Officials say that police reports have been filed and that repair of the damage to the facilities will begin soon.

(Photos courtesy Chillicothe Parks and Recreation Facebook page)