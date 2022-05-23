Salary schedules and Head Start among topics on the agenda for Tuesday meeting of NCMC trustees

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College salary schedules and recommendations will be among the topics for the Tuesday, May 24, meeting of the Trustees. The 5:30 meeting will be at the Frey Administrative Center on the campus in Trenton.

Personnel items include resignations, employment, a change in a job description, and new position recommendations. Head Start also will have personnel items.

Other new business topics include Head Start cost of living allowance and improvement funding, plus a revision to the Head Start budget. Trustees will hear about the workforce development board, the merger of regions. Other items are health insurance renewal and a course fee recommendation.

The meeting will begin with introductions of employees, a presentation from the financial aid department, and several reports from the two Head Start directors; the three vice presidents; the chief information officer; and the college president.

An executive session also is listed for the Tuesday evening meeting of the North Central Missouri College trustees.