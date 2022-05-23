Salary schedules and Head Start among topics on the agenda for Tuesday meeting of NCMC trustees

Local News May 23, 2022May 23, 2022 KTTN News
North Central Missouri College Website V2 (NCMC)
North Central Missouri College salary schedules and recommendations will be among the topics for the Tuesday, May 24, meeting of the Trustees. The 5:30 meeting will be at the Frey Administrative Center on the campus in Trenton.

Personnel items include resignations, employment, a change in a job description, and new position recommendations. Head Start also will have personnel items.

Other new business topics include Head Start cost of living allowance and improvement funding, plus a revision to the Head Start budget. Trustees will hear about the workforce development board, the merger of regions. Other items are health insurance renewal and a course fee recommendation.

The meeting will begin with introductions of employees, a presentation from the financial aid department, and several reports from the two Head Start directors; the three vice presidents; the chief information officer; and the college president.

An executive session also is listed for the Tuesday evening meeting of the North Central Missouri College trustees.

