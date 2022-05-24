Substation upgrades and flood plain study for airport runway approved by Trenton City Council

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Several ordinances were approved Monday night by the Trenton City Council.

Olsson Incorporated will conduct a flood plain study for the airport runway improvement project. The cost is not to exceed $166,591. Trenton’s local share of the expense is $11,500. As the consultant, Olsson is to perform a topographical survey of the entire airport property and produce a preliminary design report. It was noted the airport had experienced frequent flooding from nearby Muddy Creek and in the past, it has caused the runway to be closed.

City Administrator Ron Urton explained the problem is a lack of drainage under the runway. A flood plain study is the first in a multi-phase process that someday, would lead to the replacement of the runway. Other phases involve environmental design, an obstruction study, runway design, and then bidding. All phases will likely run into millions of dollars in future funding from federal, state, and local sources. The vote to select Olsson Engineers for the first study was seven to one with Danny Brewer opposed.

Asplundh Tree Experts LLC was approved for up to $25,000 in tree trimming. The rate of $160 per hour is for a two-man crew. The work is to be done by January 2023.

Strategy Marketing and Tech Company were approved to upgrade 15 Dell computers in Trenton. The cost, including three extra monitors and labor, is $30,959.

At $193,830, Altorfer Power Systems of Cedar Rapids, Iowa will remove aging and obsolete controls and replace them with current Caterpillar technology controls on the seven diesel generators. This is for the existing control panel of the SCADA communications and programmable logic controller at the south substation. The ordinance passed on a vote of six to two. Opposed were Lance Otto and Marvin Humphreys. $100,000 was budgeted with the balance coming out of reserve funds.

RS Electric of Kansas City was unanimously approved on four proposals. Materials and integration services to upgrade the existing programmable logic controller and relay communications at the south substation will cost $65,000. Labor and materials for the SCADA upgrade at the waste-water plant will cost $85,000. Installing a chlorine analyzer at the disinfection building of the wastewater plant is $21,500, and the cost is $17,920 to buy a replacement high service pump with a variable frequency drive for the water treatment plant.

Irvinbilt Constructors of Chillicothe was selected for the proposed improvements at the reservoir pump station with the lowest bid. Two other bids were submitted.

A question was asked on the formation of the animal welfare committee that will be advisory to the council. Mayor Linda Crooks said she’s talked with one person who might be announced and one member of the council would like to be the liaison.

The ordinance says the animal welfare committee needs five people to be appointed by the Mayor, with council consent. Anyone interested in serving on the committee is to contact city hall or Mayor Crooks.

Mayor Crooks also informed the city council the Trenton Family Aquatics Center will open but the date has not been determined, however, an announcement was made on the Trenton Family Aquatic Center Facebook page that the opening of the pool was set for June 4, 2022. The Mayor said a pool manager has been hired and reportedly is contacting lifeguards and staff.

Councilman Robert Romesburg mentioned sponsors are sought for lifeguards to attend a certification class.

Councilman Marvin Humphreys said the Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau would like to increase its members to nine from its current board of seven. The city attorney was asked to prepare a revised ordinance for the council to consider.

Urton said the insurance company will provide $32,438 to replace one of the fairground bleachers. He noted a 33-foot section was damaged when high winds caused it to be blown over. A motion was approved for the city to pay the $1,000 deductible and then advertise the damaged but repairable bleachers with an online bidding site. If no takers, portions of the bleachers could be salvaged.

City Administrator Urton was asked to contact the Missouri Department of Transportation regarding the possibility of street lights along Highway 6 for the Dollar General store at the west end of Trenton to address what is considered a safety issue at night.

One guest introduced himself at the beginning of the meeting. J Eggleston is a Missouri State Representative who’s running for State Senator. Eggleston informed the council about himself and his legislative action he handled during eight years in the Missouri House, answered questions from the council, then stayed for the 90-minute meeting.

All eight councilmen participated in the meeting, either in person, at Trenton City Hall, or by Zoom.