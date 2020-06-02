Norborne woman’s pickup goes airborne and demolishes vehicle in Monday crash

A woman from Norborne has received serious injuries in a Highway 10 accident in Carroll County.

Sixty-three-year-old Debbie Petrechko was taken by emergency medical services Monday evening to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital.

Petrechko was driving a pickup eastbound when it apparently failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side of Highway 10 where it struck a sign. The truck continued through a field for 600 feet where it struck some heavy brush, then went airborne and struck an embankment.

Petrechko was not using a seat belt and the vehicle was demolished in the 5:30 pm accident.

