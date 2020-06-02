Independence man facing multiple charges after crashing on I-35

A man from Independence was injured Monday afternoon when the car he was driving left Interstate 35 and overturned multiple times in Daviess County. The driver has been accused of several potential charges.

The crash occurred at 3:50 pm Monday approximately 13 miles north of Cameron when 27-year-old Levi Williams received serious injuries. He was flown by medical helicopter (Life Flight) to Truman Medical Center of Kansas City.

Troopers said Williams was northbound in the passing lane of I-35 when the car traveled off the west side into the median, returned to the highway and went off the east side. The passenger side of the car struck an embankment causing the car to overturn multiple times and hit the 67-mile marker post according to the report.

The car was demolished and the report indicated he was not using a seat belt.

The Highway Patrol accused Levi Williams of multiple violations including felony resisting arrest by fleeing; speeding; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident; failure to drive within the right lane of the highway; no turn signal; failure to halt for a stop sign; and displaying plates belonging to another person. Williams also was accused of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

