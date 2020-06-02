Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission approves of cottages to be constructed in north Trenton

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending approval of a conditional use permit that would lead to the construction of cottages in north Trenton.

Meeting Monday evening at City Hall, the commission heard from Kipp and Cara McClellan about the project proposed for 3100 Hoover Drive. Mrs. McClellan reported it’s their intention to have four to six cottages built depending on the bid from a contractor. She described the cottages are being for “overnight rentals” or a short-term stay in the style of an Airbnb.

With the favorable recommendation, the request for the conditional use permit will advance as an ordinance to the Trenton City Council.

