Newtown man sustains serious injuries after being ejected from ATV

The Highway Patrol reports a Newtown man sustained serious injuries when he was ejected from the all terrain vehicle he drove east of Harris the night of Friday, July 3rd after another ATV hit it.

Fifty-three-year-old Ronald Faulkner was taken to the University Hospital of Columbia. The other driver, 24 year old Ridge Downard of Newtown, was reported as not injured.

Both ATVs traveled west on Route E before the one operated by Downard attempted to pass the one driven by Faulkner. Downard’s ATV struck the rear of Faulkner’s before Faulkner was ejected.

Damage was described as moderate for Downard’s ATV and minor for the other. The Patrol notes neither driver wore a safety device.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department and First Responders assisted.

