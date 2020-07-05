Grand River Historical Society and Museum of Chillicothe announce activities for “Sliced Bread Day”

The Grand River Historical Society and Museum of Chillicothe will recognize Sliced Bread Day next week. The museum will be open Tuesday, July 7th from 10 to 4 o’clock with several new exhibits and the original Rohwedder bread slicer on loan from the Smithsonian.

The museum will have several antique and vintage vehicles on display Tuesday, July 7th as well. It will also offer a bread scavenger hunt and word search. If there is enough interest, Curator Pam Clingerman will slice fresh bread with the Grand River Museum’s Oliver Triple 7 bread slicer from around 1936.

Fleischmann’s Yeast will sponsor a Sliced Bread Competition at the museum on July 11th. The museum will be open from 8 o’clock to 4:30 that day. Bread entries can be delivered to the museum from 8 to 11 o’clock in the morning. Judging will be from 11:30 to noon. Winners will be announced at 2 o’clock, and prizes will be awarded. Open bread tasting for the public will take place after the winners are announced.

There are three categories for the bread competition: yeast, savory, and sweet. They will be judged in two divisions: senior for participants at least 18 years old and junior for those younger than 18. Connie Neiman, Janice Meservey, and Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox are to be the judges.

Prizes will be awarded in each category: $50 to first place, $25 for second, and $10 for third. The junior division will also receive a certificate of participation.

Vehicles and other exhibits will also be on display at the Grand River Museum on July 11th.

