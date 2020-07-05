Community of Jameson hoping for bandstand repairs before picnic in August

Jameson is holding a fundraiser to repair the bandstand at its park. The structure sustained damage from part of a tree falling on it.

The estimate to replace the roof on the stage is about $3,000. The village has received donations to cover about half of the cost so far.

Donations can be sent to the Village of Jameson at Post Office Box 14, Jameson, Missouri 64647. Any extra money will go towards things such as bleacher repairs, park repair, and electrical updates.

Jameson’s website notes a contractor has promised to have repairs completed on the bandstand before the 129th Annual Jameson Picnic August 7th and 8th. The schedule for the picnic includes a baby show and The Mud Crickets playing country and rock that Friday evening.

That Saturday’s schedule includes a parade, a lawn tractor pull, games for all ages, a co-ed corn hole tournament, an auction, and the Katatonic Rockabilly Trio playing classic rock.

The Jameson Picnic August 7th and 8th will also include a free drawing sponsored by the Jameson Lions Club both nights after the entertainment. Food will also be available.

More information on the fundraiser for the Jameson bandstand or the annual picnic is available at jameson.org or the village’s Facebook page.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares