Newtown-Harris Board of Education approve personnel actions; five file for seats on the Board of Education

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved personnel actions on January 12th. Mic Halferty was approved as a substitute and hired to fill the upcoming maintenance position in school year 2022-2023. Samantha Miller was hired to coach elementary basketball.

The board approved transferring $50,000 from the General Fund to the Capital Projects Fund. Superintendent Doctor Lucas McKinnis reports the money was transferred to pay for a project just completed and to pay for buses.

The Safe Return Plan was approved and a board of education workday was scheduled for June 27th at 7 pm.

Principal Kim Palmer reported Homecoming activities were this week. There have been dress-up days with a Wizard of Oz theme. The Homecoming game will be on January 18th. Other activities will be that afternoon.

A spring picture day is scheduled for February 23rd for students who did not have their pictures taken in the fall. Palmer said students who wish to have spring pictures taken may also do that.

A visit to State Tech in Linn is scheduled in early February for interested students.

The professional development day on January 3rd did not happen due to illness and poor road conditions. Assessments will be worked on at the in-service in February.

Newtown-Harris is in the process of scheduling dates for spring testing. Work has also started on the fall schedule. Palmer hopes to have it in place in March.

The district is looking at student information systems from different vendors. The current system is no longer supported.

Palmer reported a Book Blast delivery was postponed due to incorrect labeling on the packages.

Superintendent McKinnis reported doors are finished, and they look good. Some concrete needs to be poured in front, and weather may play a part in when that gets done.

He submitted a revised Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 3 budget to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and was waiting to hear back from DESE.

McKinnis noted there is a shortage of Binax rapid tests, so Newtown-Harris is having difficultly acquiring them. He will continue to try, but he was not sure the district could get any more.

He is scheduled to meet with State Representative Danny Busick on February 4th. Staff members are to let McKinnis know if there are any education-related issues they would like for him to discuss.

A team is to be put together to create the 2022-2023 school calendar, and he expects something to be brought up in the next couple of months.

Five candidates filed for three open seats on the Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education for the April election.

Incumbent Matt Miller, Robin Moschetti, Don MacGregor, and Angela Huffman filed for two three-year terms. Incumbent Justin Oaks filed for the one-year term and is unopposed.

