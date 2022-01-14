MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 17, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Jan. 17 – 23.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route BB – Pothole patching from Route P to U.S. Route 169 (Gentry County), Jan. 19 – 21

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the Missouri state line to Route M, Jan. 18 – 21

Route 46 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Jan. 18 – 21

Buchanan County

Route 116 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Platte River Bridge, between Routes E and F, Jan. 17 – Feb. 15

Route MM – Roadside work from Route 116 to Old Frame Road, Jan. 18 – 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. One lane will be closed with flaggers guiding motorists through the workzone.

Route MM – Roadside work from Old Frame Road to Route DD, Jan. 20 – 21, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. One lane will be closed with flaggers guiding motorists through the workzone.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project is currently scheduled for the March 2022 letting.

Caldwell County

Route P – Roadside work from Mill Creek Drive to Barwick Drive, Jan. 20 – 21

Daviess County

Route K – Roadside work from Lilac Avenue to Major Avenue, Jan. 18 – 19

Route MM – Pothole patching, Jan. 19 – 20

Route P – Pavement repair from Route 13 to Route K, Jan. 20

DeKalb County

Route E – Pothole patching, Jan. 18 – 21

Gentry County

Route BB – Pothole patching from Route P (Andrew County) to U.S. Route 169, Jan. 19 – 21

Grundy County

Route W – Core drilling at the Wolf Creek Bridge, Jan. 17 – 19

Linn County

Route O – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Route M to Route OO, Jan 18 – 22, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Worth County

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route J to County Road 200, Jan. 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

