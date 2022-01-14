NCMC Foundation announces Bill Ausmus faculty/staff mini-grant recipients

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Foundation announces the spring and fall 2021 recipients of the Bill Ausmus Faculty/Staff Mini-Grant. Projects receiving funding for the spring 2021 semester included Student Support Services Learn Science with Models and the Tutoring Center Better Snacks = Better Grades. The project awarded funding for the fall 2021 semester was the Science Department for Physics Equipment.

“To date, the Bill Ausmus Faculty/Staff Mini-Grant has awarded over $3500 to NCMC departments. The awarded applications may not have otherwise been funded without this grant opportunity for faculty and staff,” commented NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “Departmental needs and opportunities arise outside the regular budgeting schedule, and the NCMC Foundation in honor of Bill Ausmus can help those opportunities still be realized.”



The Bill Ausmus Faculty/Staff Mini-Grant is in honor and memory of Dean Emeritus Bill Ausmus. Bill joined Trenton Junior College in the fall of 1967. During his 20-year tenure, he wore many hats, including Head Basketball Coach (1967-1972), Athletic Director, Director of Student Personnel, Dean of College, and after the legal separation in 1986 from the Trenton R-IX School District, Assistant to President. When Bill retired in 1987, a fund was created to promote faculty/staff development at the college, and those funds have grown to allow a regular disbursement by the NCMC Foundation.

