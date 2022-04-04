New exhibition at North Central Missouri College Rider Gallery features Nora Othic

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A collection of works by an area artist will continue the 2021-2022 exhibition schedule in the Dorris Rider Art Gallery at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. “More Cowbell!” by Nora Othic is now open and runs through June 10.

The Rider Art Gallery is located in the Frey Administrative Center on the NCMC Main campus. Regular hours are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday, as well as selected weekend and evening hours by appointment.

Othic, who lives on a farm between Marceline and Brookfield, is a very prolific artist who currently works primarily in oils. Her paintings depict farm animals, landscapes, and people living a rural lifestyle. She is regarded as one of the top regionalist painters currently working in the Midwest.

“Nora’s first exhibit at NCMC was back in early 2005, and she’s also been a part of a few group shows here since then,” said Gallery Director Jim Norris. “I’m very excited to bring her work back once again. As always, her work is expertly crafted and shows amazing attention to detail. This show should not be missed!”

Othic’s art has been shown extensively in museums and galleries throughout the Midwest. She also has paintings in the permanent collections of NCMC, as well as the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, the Nerman Museum in Overland Park, and the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art in Sedalia.

For more information, please contact Norris at 357-6345 or by email at [email protected].



