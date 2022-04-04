Trenton High School music students take top honors at competition in St. Joseph

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Numerous music students at Trenton High School have qualified for state competition following the district events Saturday in St. Joseph.

The Trenton High School vocal music department qualified seven entries for the state music contest on April 29th in Columbia. The Trenton High School instrumental music department qualified six entries and they have the opportunity to perform at state.

Vocal students earning the top rating of “Exemplary” are soloists Trager Leeper, Katie Markell, Trenton Villacampa, Mari Atup, and Caleb Campbell. Also earning the highest rating were the women’s sextet and a mixed double quartet. Members of the women’s sextet are Mari Atup, Alaina Overton, Jillian Simpson, Astried Soriano, Jaica Clark, and Katie Markell. Members of the mixed double quartet are Mari Atup, Jillian Simpson, Maurissa Bonta, Jaica Clark, Connor Campbell, Trent Villacampa, Trager Leeper, and Caleb Johnson.

The next highest rating of “Outstanding” was earned by 11 soloists, the men’s quartet, a men’s double quartet, and a women’s sextet.

Among entries involving Trenton High School band students, the highest rating of “Exemplary” were earned by five soloists and one group. Those with solos were Mari Atup on flute, Connor Campbell on clarinet, Trager Leeper on trumpet, Brett Kennedy on clarinet, and Josh Truitt on tuba.

Also earning the highest rating was the clarinet quartet of Connor Campbell, Shayla Chapman, Brett Kennedy, and Shelby Williams.

Trenton had four other solos and two small ensembles earning ratings of “Outstanding” at the district competition. Both instructors had high praise for the students.

